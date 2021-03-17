AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.59 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One AllianceBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $103.11 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00458026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00063367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00139262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.00585646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,589,183 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

