Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $1.73 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of GrowGeneration as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GRWG stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

