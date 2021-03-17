Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,564 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,912,330.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,864 shares of company stock worth $1,328,429. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of GBX opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

