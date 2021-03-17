Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,080 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $348.05 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $362.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

