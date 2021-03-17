Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RETA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RETA. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

