Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

