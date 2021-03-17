Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 30,502 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.