Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

