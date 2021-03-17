ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.47

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.47 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 1190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,739 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

