All Sports (SOC) One Day Volume Hits $10.00 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 401.3% against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

All Sports is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

