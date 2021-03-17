Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $542.54 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.79.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.07.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

