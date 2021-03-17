Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Down 3.4%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 873,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 915,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses in the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

