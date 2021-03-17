Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Albemarle by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

NYSE ALB opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

