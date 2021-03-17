Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.69

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 9687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

