Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 5,400 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,693,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,714,380.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 4,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.50.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$79,715.00.

Rupert Resources stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,333. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$685.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.61.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.