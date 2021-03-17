Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $77,387.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

