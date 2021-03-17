Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $281,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

