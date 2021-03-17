Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $534.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

