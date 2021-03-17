AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

BOS stock traded up C$2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.52. The company had a trading volume of 640,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,304. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market cap of C$901.99 million and a P/E ratio of 24.65. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 3,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

