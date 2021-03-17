Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. 6,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,160. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day moving average is $279.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

