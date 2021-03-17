Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $16.16

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $16.86. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 76,349 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

