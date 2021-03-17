Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Trading Up 28%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was up 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 109,624,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 23,982,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

