AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $16,974,000.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AVAV opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.