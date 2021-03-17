AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

