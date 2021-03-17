Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 3,135,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,049,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $401.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

