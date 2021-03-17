Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $28.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

