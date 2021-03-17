AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in AECOM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

