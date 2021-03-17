Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,352,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.