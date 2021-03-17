Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 840,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

