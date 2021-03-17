Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $28,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $19,286,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $14,300,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

