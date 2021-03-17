Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,972 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.16% of Enova International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,289. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

