Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of The Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOVE opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.