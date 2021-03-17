Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.