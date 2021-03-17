Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,111 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,399.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $282,331. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

