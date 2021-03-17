Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. ING Groep NV raised its position in AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,299.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,183.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,303.25.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,351.74.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,759 shares of company stock worth $56,745,825 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

