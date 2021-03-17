Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,790. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

