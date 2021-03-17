Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,342,223. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

