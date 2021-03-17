Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

