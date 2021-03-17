ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 40,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

