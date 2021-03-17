Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,638,000 after acquiring an additional 564,935 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $364,002,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,878.04 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $1,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,865,199 shares of company stock worth $189,022,305 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

