Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 50 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.11.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $473.90 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.44 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,205 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,732. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

