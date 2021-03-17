Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 140,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 485,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 243,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,508. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

