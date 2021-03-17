Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) Insider Acquires A$12,701.32 in Stock

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR) insider Ross Dobinson purchased 81,944 shares of Acrux stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,701.32 ($9,072.37).

Ross Dobinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Ross Dobinson purchased 80,000 shares of Acrux stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.13.

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes generic and specialty topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

