Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

