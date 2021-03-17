Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

