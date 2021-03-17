accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $570.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 49900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.32).

The stock has a market cap of £230.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 382.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

