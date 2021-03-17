Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 444,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 701,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $528.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

