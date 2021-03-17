Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. 26,428,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 50,535,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
