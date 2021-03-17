Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. 26,428,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 50,535,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.