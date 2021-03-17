Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.39

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.39 and last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 26721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.81.

ADN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.34. The company has a market cap of C$315.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

