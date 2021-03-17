ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

ACAD stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

